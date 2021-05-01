Listen Live
The province is announcing 148 new cases of COVID-19. Premier Iain Rankin says the large number was expected, as the lab catches up to a backlog of tests to be analyzed. http://bit.ly/3xzJ3lb
PC Leader Tim Houston is impressed with the quality of candidates seeking the party's nomination in Antigonish and Guysborough-Tracadie. http://bit.ly/3eIB2Sj
Police Charge Three Men in a Drug Trafficking Investigation6:38 pm | Read Full Article
There’s been a drug bust in Northeastern Nova Scotia. The Pictou County, Antigonish and Port Hawkesbury Street Crime Enforcement Units charged three people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. On Friday at about 10 p.m. police charged three people; cocaine and cash was also seized. A 20-year-old man from Pictou County has been charged […]
Search Concludes for Missing West River Station Man6:34 pm | Read Full Article
RCMP say 41-year-old man who was reported missing in West River Station on April 29 has been found deceased. The death is not believed to be suspicious in nature; however, the investigation is ongoing. Facebook Twitter
Sports Roundup – May 16:33 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In a meeting Friday night, the NS U18 Hockey League decided to end their season, citing the difficulty in getting games played under the current COVID restrictions, and the lateness of the season. NATIONAL SPORTS Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer after missing three weeks following a positive test for COVID-19, Robbie Ray […]