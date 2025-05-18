Search Continued Sunday for Two Missing Children in Pictou County

Searchers continued to look Sunday in Pictou County for two missing children Lilly and Jack Sullivan. More than 115 volunteers from the Colchester, East Hants, West Hants, Eastern Shore, Halifax, Musquodoboit Valley, Pictou County, Pugwash, Springhill, Strait Area, and Valley Ground Search and Rescue Teams and the Civil Air and Search and Rescue Association focused on specific areas around Gairloch Road. The search was supported by Nova Scotia Public Safety Field Communications and EHS Emergency Preparedness Special Operations.

RCMP say this weekend’s search will be carefully reviewed and assessed by investigators and search managers to assist in planning in for any future ground search and rescue efforts.