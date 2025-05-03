Search Continues for Two Missing Children in Pictou County

RCMP say search efforts are continuing in Pictou County for missing children six-year-old Lily Sullivan and four-year-old Jack Sullivan. They were reported missing Friday at approximately 10:00 a.m.

It’s believed they wandered away from a home on Gairloch Rd. There continues to be no evidence to suggest that the children were abducted. The search for Lily and Jack continued through the night – and will continue as necessary. Ground Search and Rescue teams, air services From the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association and Department of Natural Resources and Renewables also aided in the search.



A vulnerable missing persons alert has been issued. RCMP ask that the public avoid the search area to allow searchers to do their jobs. The child’s family has been kept updated on the search efforts.