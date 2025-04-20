Search for Missing Child in Guysborough County Suspended

RCMP say a multi agency search for child who fell in the water at Cook’s Cove in Guysborough County has been suspended.

On Thursday afternoon at approximately 1:40 pm, the Guysborough County RCMP, local fire departments and EHS personnel were alerted of a report of a child who had fallen into the water while fishing with a man and another child. The man went into the water to rescue the child but was unsuccessful.

Since that time more than 13 agencies have been involved in the search, including a number of fire departments, EHS Lifeflight, and the Strait Area, Pictou County, Inverness County, and Colchester Ground Search and Rescue Teams. Also participating in the search were Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, Nova Scotia Natural Resources Department Air Sevices, Nova Scotia Public Safety Field Communications, Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, Coast Guard Auxiliary and various RCMP units.

Police say there’s no information to suggest the child got out of the water safely. The search was suspended Saturday at 5 pm