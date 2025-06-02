Search held over the Weekend In Pictou County Missing Children Lilly and Jack Sullivan

Ground search efforts continued for a second day Sunday in the area of Gairloch Road in Lansdowne Station, Pictou County into the disappearance of Lilly and Jack Sullvan

Seventy-eight trained searchers from nine ground search and rescue organizations including, Colchester County, Pictou County, Halifax, Strait Area, East Hants, Eastern Shore, Musquodoboit Valley, Pugwash, and Eastern Shore were in the area Sunday.

Searchers continued to focus on specific areas around Gairloch Road and the nearby pipeline, where a boot print was previously located. A total of 8.5 square kilometres has now been grid-searched.

The search was supported by Nova Scotia Public Safety Field Communications and EHS Emergency Preparedness Special Operations.

The Nova Scotia RCMP thanks all of the search and rescue volunteers who have dedicated more than 10,000 hours of their time, searching in very challenging conditions, to help find Lilly and Jack and support the missing persons investigation.

Meantime, local residents are planning a vigil today for Lilly and Jack Sullivan at the Stellarton RCMP deatchment.