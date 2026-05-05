Search Suspended for Missing Hiker in Cape Breton Highlands National Park

Inverness County District RCMP say the search for a missing hiker in Cape Breton Highlands National Park has been suspended.

The search for 62-year-old Denise Ann Williams of Australia was launched after RCMP received a report she was missing on April 28th. Williams was last heard from on April 15th, when she indicated she was travelling to Cheticamp. Her rental vehicle, a Nissan Sentra, was found at the Parks Canada Visitor Centre near the Acadian Trail head.

The search for Williams ended on May third. RCMP, Department of Natural Resources Air Services, the RCMP’s Police Dog Services, multiple Ground Search and Rescue teams, Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, Parks Canada, Nova Scotia Public Safety Field Communications and EHS Emergency Preparedness and Special Operations were all involved in the search

No further searches are planned at this time.

Williams is described as 5-foot-4, with greyish blonde, shoulder length hair. She is believed to have been wearing a dark winter jacket, a powder blue toque with “Antarctica” written on it, an orange and blue scarf and glasses.

Anyone who may have encountered Williams in and around Cape Breton Highlands National Park is asked to contact Inverness County District RCMP at 902-258-2213. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.