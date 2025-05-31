Search to Continue for Two Missing Children in Pictou County

RCMP says ground search efforts in the Landsdowne Station for two missing children Jack and Lilly Sullivan will continue Sunday. Police say the search will be the Gairloch Road area.

More than 75 trained searchers from ground search and rescue organizations including Colchester and Pictou Counties, East Hants, Strait Area, Halifax, Springhill, and Pugwash areas were in the area on Saturday. The search focused on specific areas around Gairloch Road, and the nearby pipeline where a boot print was previously found.

RCMP continue to ask that the public avoid the search area to allow trained searchers to do their work.

Police add future searches will be determined based on the course of the investigation