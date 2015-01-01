Search Underway for a New Community Navigator

The search is on for a new community navigator for Antigonish.

Amy Carver, executive director for the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation, said the navigator is a position in partnership with the Community Navigation and Physician Retention Services Association board, which itself is a partnership of the foundation and the town and county of Antigonish.

Carver said the posting will come down at noon on November 24. Interested parties can contact carver at 902-863-6414, or by email at amy.carver@smrhfoundation.com

The St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation Web site also has the relevant information.