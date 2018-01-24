Search underway for missing Antigonish County Man

A search is underway for a missing man in Antigonish County. Police say 53-year-old Patrick MacDonald was last seen on Sunday afternoon at 2:30. His family and

police are concerned for his well-being. MacDonald’s truck was located near Ballantyne’s Cove wharf last evening, and a search team is in the area today, in efforts to locate him.

Patrick MacDonald is described as white, 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds. He has brown eyes, short black hair, and his face is clean-shaven. He was wearing navy blue coveralls, green rubber boots, a black toque, and a hoody.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Patrick MacDonald is asked to contact Antigonish District RCMP at 902 863-6500 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.