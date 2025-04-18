Search underway in Guysborough County for a missing child

RCMP say a multi-agency search is underway for a child who fell into the water in Cook’s Cove.

On Thursday say at around 1:40 p.m., Guysborough County RCMP, fire services and EHS responded to a report of a child who had fallen into the water while fishing with a man and another child. The man went into the water immediately to rescue the child but was unsuccessful.





Responders were joined by multiple fire services, EHS LifeFlight, several ground search and rescue teams (Pictou County Volunteer GSAR, Straight Area GSAR, Inverness County GSAR, Colchester GSAR), Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC), Nova Scotia Department of Resources and Renewables Air Services, Civil Air search and Rescue Association (CASARA), and multiple RCMP units.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as the search continues.