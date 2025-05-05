Listen Live

Searchers continue to look for two missing children in Pictou County

May 5, 2025 | Local News

RCMP say search efforts continued overnight in Pictou County for Lily and Jack Sullivan, two children who were reported missing on Friday.

Police say over the last three days, ground search and rescue volunteers have meticulously searched the area around Lansdowne Station where the two children were last seen.

Lilly Sullivan

Jack Sullivan

RCMP say searchers are keeping track of which specific sections of ground have been covred and applying specialized skills to allow the searchers on scene to stay safe.

Police continue to ask the public to avoid the search area to allow trained searchers to do their work.


