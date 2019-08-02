Searchers quickly find Missing Man in Inverness County

Teamwork resulted in searchers locating a missing person.

Wednesday at around 4:35 p.m., Inverness District RCMP responded to a complaint of a missing person after man went fishing with a friend and the two became separated.

A release form the RCMP stated investigators requested air support and volunteer Ground Search and Rescue teams. Cape Breton Regional Police sent a K-9 unit, and in order to get them to the scene faster, the dog and handler were picked up in the helicopter and flown to the scene.

Helicopter spotters located the missing man at 7:49 p.m., and he was waving at the helicopter as it flew overhead. Searchers found the man, who was checked by EHS and did not require medical assistance.

The RCMP thanked all of the groups who assisted with this search for their cooperation.