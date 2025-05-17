Searchers to continue To Search for Missing Children in Pictou County

No RCMP say the search will continue in Pictou County for two missing children on Sunday.

On Saturday, more than 100 volunteers from the Colchester, Halifax, East Hants, Pictou County and Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue Teams and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association focused on specific areas around Gairloch Lake. Assisting in the search for Lilly and Jack Sullivan are Nova Scotia Public Safety Field Communications and EHS Emergency Preparedness Special Operations.

RCMP continue to ask residents to stay away from the search area.