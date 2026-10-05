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Season Passes are on Sale for the upcoming Antigonish Senior A Bulldogs Season

Oct 5, 2026 | Sports

Passes are on sale now for the upcoming Antigonish Senior A Bulldogs season. The organization is offering seasons passes for all 10 regular season home games for $100, and those who take the deal also receive a free large pizza from Gabriel Pizza and enter a draw to win four Ottawa Senators game tickets.

Bulldogs team president Jack Thomson said regular admission is $14, so the passes offer a savings of $40 over the season. He also said the team is shaping up as they move to their home opener.

 

Season tickets can be picked up beginning at 1:30 on October 18, the day of the Bulldogs’ home opener. Interested parites can e-transfer the $100 by Octoboer 16 to antigonishseniorbulldogs@gmail.com and include the ticket holder’s name in the memo line. For more information, please visit the Antigonish Bulldogs Senior Hockey facebook page.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.