Season Passes are on Sale for the upcoming Antigonish Senior A Bulldogs Season

Passes are on sale now for the upcoming Antigonish Senior A Bulldogs season. The organization is offering seasons passes for all 10 regular season home games for $100, and those who take the deal also receive a free large pizza from Gabriel Pizza and enter a draw to win four Ottawa Senators game tickets.

Bulldogs team president Jack Thomson said regular admission is $14, so the passes offer a savings of $40 over the season. He also said the team is shaping up as they move to their home opener.

Season tickets can be picked up beginning at 1:30 on October 18, the day of the Bulldogs’ home opener. Interested parites can e-transfer the $100 by Octoboer 16 to antigonishseniorbulldogs@gmail.com and include the ticket holder’s name in the memo line. For more information, please visit the Antigonish Bulldogs Senior Hockey facebook page.