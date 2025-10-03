Second Annual Artisan’s Way Art Crawl Around the Cape This Weekend

It’s an opportunity to see the work of local visual artists.

The 2nd Annual Artisan’s Way Art Crawl around the Cape is taking place in Antigonish County Saturday and Sunday.

It’s a tour around Cape George and back along Highway 337, and returning on Route 245.

One of the organizers of the event is Fran Guinnane of Birchwood Studio, who produces Functional Pottery. Gunanne says it’s a self guided tour, following a map that provides up to 11 stops along the way.

Copies of the pamphlet and map on the Art Crawl can be picked up at the Peoples’ Place Library and the Arts House.

The Art Crawl will take place 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday.