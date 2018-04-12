Second Engage Antigonish Session set for Tonight

The second Engage Antigonish session takes place tonight. It’s a follow-up on the issues discussed during the initial gathering at the end of January. The doors will open at 6:15 at St. Ninian Place, the meeting starts at 6:30.

Town Mayor Laurie Boucher says the 14 priorities identified by the community have been narrowed down to five. They are: creating an age-friendly community; environmental sustainability; economic development, recreation, leisure and outdoor sports; and arts and culture.

Boucher says information gathered will help the town with its budget planning. The mayor says the feedback will also assist the town in developing its strategic plan.

Boucher says it’s also inviting youth to participate. The town also had an Engage session with students recently at the Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School