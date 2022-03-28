Seedings set at USport Nationals, Conlan MacKenzie Does Well at Track Nationals and Kempe U18 win Truro Volleyball Tournament

The seedings have been set for the USports National Men’s Hockey Championship, to be held this week at Acadia University in Wolfville. The St. FX X-Men, seeded fifth at the tourney will play fourth seed Brock Badgers in the opening quarterfinal of the tournment at 1 o’clock Thursday. The University of Alberta Golden Bears, the number one seed will tangle with the host team and number 8 seed Acadia Thursday night at 7. On Friday, the AUS Champion UNB Reds will take on number 7 seed Ryerson at 1 p.m. while at 7 Friday night it’s UBC against UQTR. The gold medal game is Sunday night at 7:30.

Conlan Mackenzie of the STFX Track & Field Track Club competed at the Canadian Indoor Track & Field U18 Championships in Saint John, NB this past weekend. MacKenzie, a Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School runner raced to silver in the 1500m and bronze in the 800m, earning personal bests in both events.

Congratuations to the Kempe U18 Girls Volleyball Team from Antigonish. At a tournament was hosted by the Truro Cougars over the weekend, Kempe beat the Capers in the final in a nail biter 26-24.