Segments for a Movie to be Shot in Antigonish Area this Week

Lights, camera, Antigonish.

Writer and director Shelly Thompson is returning to Antigonish this week to film parts of her movie Dawn, Her Dad, And The Tractor. Thompson originally wanted to film in Antigonish during Highland Games week but with the games being cancelled due to COVID-19, the timetable changed. Thompson said, for her, the story is set in Antigonish. With some interior shots being filmed in Windsor, a film crew will be in town this week, shooting on Main Street, some beaches and other spots around the town. Locals will also serve as background performers, with a couple of young actors coming in to play smaller parts.

The film stars Canadian Trans YouTube phenomenon Maya Henry and Rob Wells from the Trailer Park Boys. Produced by Terry Greenlaw, the film is supported by the Town and County of Antigonish.