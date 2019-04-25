Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Antigonish native and University of Calgary Dinos baskeball guard Andrew Milner has died in a boating accident near Cranbrook, BC. https://t.co/K9NvLi3tmp
Antigonish native and NHL linesman Matt MacPherson will work the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. https://t.co/YwLQ9Hkq4Q
Police lay charges after Finding Cocaine in a Vehicle in Why...1:45 pm | Read Full Article
A 27-year-old Port Hawkesbury man faces drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop Wednesday. Members of the Inverness-Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit, assisted by Inverness RCMP, conducted a vehicle stop on Highway 105 in Whycocomagh. Police searched the vehicle and found cocaine. Police arrested Michael Warren Ryan without incident. Ryan faces a charge of Possession […]
Pictou County Municipal Leaders discuss Mental Health Servic...1:12 pm | Read Full Article
A local warden wants more done for crisis mental health in the area. Pictou County Warden Robert Parker is part of an ad-hoc committee which also includes Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan and New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks. Pictou County Shared Services appointed the trio to look into the availability of mental health services in Pictou […]
Antigonish native Matt MacPherson to Officiate in Second Rou...1:37 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish native and NHL Linesman Matt MacPherson will be officiating in the second round of the playoffs. The NHL has announced that MacPherson is one of 24 officials that will work second round playoff games this year. MacPherson was also among 40 officials that participated in the first round of the post season this year. […]