Semi-Finals Set at AUS Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships

The semi-finals are now set for the AUS Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships at Cape Breton University in Sydney.

The Soccer X-Women will meet the Memorial Seahawks in their semi-final at 11 this morning. Memorial advanced to the semi final by edging Dalhousie in a shootout in their quarterfinal. The X-Women, undefeated in the regular season, earned a bye into the semi-final. The other women’s semi-final features host Cape Breton, taking on Acadia. Acadia advanced by beating Saint Mary’s 4-1 in the quarter-final.

On the men’s side. St. FX will tangle with UNB in a semi-final tonight at 8. The Reds advanced by edging the Dalhousie Tigers in the quarter-final 3-2. St. FX, who finished second in the regular season, earned a bye to the semi final. The other men’s semi-final at 2 p.m. sees host Cape Breton facing Memorial. Memorial advanced by beating Saint Mary’s in the quarter-final 4-1.

AUS Championship Games will be played on Sunday.