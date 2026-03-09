Senator, Former Cape Breton-Canso MP and St. FX Graduate Rodger Cuzner to Speak at the University on Wednesday

The Brian Mulroney Institute of Government will welcome Senator Rodger Cuzner on Wednesday, March 11, for a lecture titled: “A Tale of Two Chambers” as part of the Sober Second Thinkers series.

Cuzner is no stranger to the area, having studied at STFX before serving as MP for Cape Breton-Canso from 2000-2019. He then served as the Consul General of Canada in Boston before becoming a senator in 2023.

He brings with him an interesting political perspective, having spent almost 20 years in the house of Commons and three years in the senate.

Cuzner said he thinks the folks who come out to this sort of lecture series have some sort of interest in public service or getting involved in politics, be it through staffing, volunteering or putting their name on the ballot, adding he is hoping to leave some time at the end to share any insights he might have.

As part of its mandate to initiate conversations around key policy concerns, the Mulroney Institute launched the Sober Second Thinkers Speakers Series in Fall 2024. Members of the StFX campus and surrounding communities are invited to attend the upcoming lecture by Cuzner on Mar. 11 from 7-9 p.m. in Room 2030 of Mulroney Hall.