Senior official with Melford Atlantic Gateway Terminal says 2018 marks an exciting year for the Company

by the Melford Atlantic Gateway in search of professional engineering services. A major step has been taken in the development of a container terminal in the Melford area of Guysborough County. In the middle of December, a tender was issuedby the Melford Atlantic Gateway in search of professional engineering services.

Richie Mann, the vice president of marketing for the project says that 2018 is the start of an exciting year for the company, with the possibility of groundbreaking later in the year:

Mann hopes to have an engineering firm nailed down by early April, with the intent to have shovels in the ground a few months later. Mann adds that the development of a port in Sydney doesn’t concern the Guysborough group, as Melford has a better business plan.