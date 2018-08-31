Multi family yard sale September 1, 2018, 9 – 2 at 3 MacLellan Street Antigonish. Toys, books, clothing etc.
If travel is in your plans for this long weekend, getting there will cost a little more. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight, with both gasoline and diesel on the rise. Gasoline is up 2.7 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.25.9 […]
There’s been drug bust in Pictou County. Late yesterday afternoon, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the New Glasgow Regional Police searched Scotia Green Incorporated, a cannabis dispensary on East River Road. Officers seized a quantity of marijuana, resin, derivatives and cash. Police arrested a 32-year-old man from Mount Uniacke, […]
StFX receiver Kaion Julien-Grant is ranked 14th in the recently released CFL prospect list ahead of next year’s draft. Julien-Grant, a fourth-year student athlete, was one of 11 USports atheletes named on the list of the top 20 potential picks as released by the CFL’s scouting bureau. It is the first such list of the season. The news […]