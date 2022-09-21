Listen Live
Sept 21 School Bus routes:
Late:
352, Antigonish, Bill Teasdale, Antigonish Education Centre,Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School,H.M. MacDonald Elementary School,St Andrew Junior School, 15 minutes late due to mechanical issues
Sept 21 School Bus routes:
Cancelled:
130, Inverness, Audrey LeBlanc, 131, Inverness, Rita Arsenault, 132, Inverness, James MacNeil, 133, Inverness, Blair McDaniel all serving Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy, all cancelled due to high winds
Happy Birthday Graham Dunlap, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we have a voucher with your name on it, you can drop in to pick it up Mon - Fri 9 - 5, then go to Tim's to claim your treats.
Local Residents Offer Sympathies to the Royal Family Followi...5:59 pm | Read Full Article
A book of condolence remains open this week at the Antigonish Heritage Museum, where residents can offer their sympathies to members of the Royal Family on the death of Queen Elizabeth the second The Museum established the book of condolence shortly after word of the Queen’s death. Museum curator Dr. Barry MacKenzie, who is also […]
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says new Inflationary-Related Su...9:25 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the federal government wanted to ensure its inflation-related supports assisted Canadians who needed it most. Recently, the federal government announced three measures, including a doubling of the GST rebate, help for renters struggling with the cost of housing and dental care for children under 12 who don’t have access […]
X-Men Football, X-Men Soccer and X-Women Rugby in the USport...7:44 am | Read Full Article
Three St. FX varsity teams are in the USports top 10. X-Men Football maintains its number 7 ranking following a victory over Bishop’s over the weekend. X-Men Soccer enter at number 9 in Canada after beating Mount Allison and UPEI over the weekend. X-Women Rugby also debuts in the top 10 at 10th after beating […]