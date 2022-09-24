Listen Live
Our telephone system is currently down, but Master Control can be reached at 902-863-8472.
RCMP and Antigonish Emergency Management Officials are advising residents that unless you must be on the roads, avoid all travel at this time. There are many trees, power lines and a lot of debris on the roads throughout the Town and County. Some roads are impassable.
#nshwy104: W Canso Causeway to Port Hastings, road closed https://tinyurl.com/2q5k4n9n
The Antigonish Town and County Emergency Management Team has established a voluntary evacuation for residents of the Indian Gardens trailer court whose homes were impacted by last November’s flood. It’s a precautionary measure as Hurricane Fiona approaches the province. EMT Information officer Shannon Long says the homes that flooded are the ones who received the voluntary evacuation […]
The District of Guysborough has initiated a partial activation of its Emergency Command Centre as Hurricane Fiona closes in on the region. The storm is expected to make direct landfall in the eastern end of the municipality at or near the communities of Canso, Hazel Hill and Little Dover. Preparations are underway to establish two “Safe […]
Randy Arozarena hit his 20th homer and drove in six runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat Toronto 10-6, tying the Blue Jays at the top of the American League wild-card standings. The win clinched the season series and the tiebreaker for the Rays, who have won 10 of 17 against the Blue Jays. After […]