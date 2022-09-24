Listen Live
Antigonish County: Please be advised School Rd in Brierly Brook is closed until further notice due to a culvert washout.
Antigonish Co. - Please be advised that there are low hanging power lines on the Glenroy Rd in Antigonish Co. No specific civic provided. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Further updates will be made when available.
Another Voluntary Evacuation Organized for some Residents of...1:18 pm | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Town and County Emergency Management Team has organized another voluntary evacuation for residents of Indian Gardens. It’s a precautionary measure in response to rising water levels leading up to high tide. This evacuation was for residents of homes that were flooded last November. EMT Information officer Shannon Long says overnight it has regular […]
Antigonish Town and County offer Voluntary Evacuation to Res...4:34 pm | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Town and County Emergency Management Team has established a voluntary evacuation for residents of the Indian Gardens trailer court whose homes were impacted by last November’s flood. It’s a precautionary measure as Hurricane Fiona approaches the province. EMT Information officer Shannon Long says the homes that flooded are the ones who received the voluntary evacuation […]
Sports Roundup – September 243:26 am | Read Full Article
Randy Arozarena hit his 20th homer and drove in six runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat Toronto 10-6, tying the Blue Jays at the top of the American League wild-card standings. The win clinched the season series and the tiebreaker for the Rays, who have won 10 of 17 against the Blue Jays. After […]