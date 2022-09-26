Listen Live
Happy Birthday Harley Newell of New Glasgow, have a super day, we have a voucher with your name on it, enjoy the Tim's treats when you get a chance to get down this way.
📣 Please be advised that all parks, trails, playgrounds, and fields in New Glasgow are CLOSED until further notice to allow enough time to assess for public safety.
The Town of New Glasgow has opened a Comfort Centre at Summer Street Industries today from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Coffee/tea will be provided & residents can charge their electronic devices. Diapers & formula will also be available.
Learn more: https://bit.ly/3UA592i
Federal Announces Measures to Simplify Foreign Trained Healt...9:44 am | Read Full Article
It’s a measure aimed at making it a little easier for foreign trained health care professionals to practice in Canada. Recently at the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow, Central Nova MP and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced changes are occurring to streamline fee-for-service doctors into Canada Under the change, government will be waiving the requirement […]
Local Businesses, Offices and Schools Closed as Province Cle...9:35 am | Read Full Article
As the clean-up continues following post-tropical storm Fiona, a number of local businesses and offices will be closed today. The provincial government says it’s offices will be closed with the exception of those in the Annapolis Valley, Shelburne, Yarmouth and Queens Counties. A number of public schools are also closed including the Chignecto Central and […]
Sports Roundup – September 255:33 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Due to Hurricane Fiona and its aftermath, the Rugby game between the X-Women & Acadia scheduled today has been postponed. St. FX has also postponed today’s soccer matches with Moncton and Monday’s games versus UNB. NATIONAL SPORTS McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes and the Toronto defence intercepted Ottawa quarterbacks five times as […]