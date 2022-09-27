Listen Live
The clean up and restoration of power are underway in Antigonish following post-Tropical Storm Fiona. https://bit.ly/3BMSArJ
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says a number of residents with hit with power outages from post-Tropical Storm Fiona. He adds the farming community was significantly impacted by the storm. https://bit.ly/3fhvL81
Nova Scotians who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Fiona will receive financial support from the Province. The following one-time financial assistance will be offered to eligible Nova Scotians. Applications will be available later this week.
Progress Made in Restoring Power in Antigonish Area1:05 pm | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Town and County Emergency Management Team says progress has been made to restore power to the area. The Town Electric Utility worked with Nova Scotia power to bring service back to areas in the town and fringe area. The Lochaber substation was powered up to serve areas of Highway 7, Post Road, and […]
Arenas Feel Impact of Power Outages from Fiona1:00 pm | Read Full Article
Newly appointed Antigonish Arena Manager Brendan Doyle said the local facility did not escape Fiona unscathed. While they were able to get power on Monday night, Doyle said the facility lost its ice surface and they were dragging what was left of it out this morning. Should they get the condenser up and running, he […]
Zach Houde, Alex Fedchun, and Ben Hadley are St. FX and AUS ...12:48 pm | Read Full Article
St. FX Football has announced their athletes of the week. The Offensive Athlete of the Week is X-Men receiver Zach Houde. The first year Climate and Environmental Science student from Thetford Mines, Quebec scored two touchdowns in the X-Mens 26-7 win over Mount Allison on Sunday. He had nine catches in the game for 178 […]