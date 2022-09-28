Listen Live
The Amelia Saputo Centre for Healthy Living is fully operational. We invite all residents of the Town & County who may be without access to a hot shower to utilize the facilities. Open 6:30AM-6:30PM, 7 days a week. Check in at the pool desk
@989XFM @1015_The_Hawk @AntigonishTown
The pool will remain closed to manage the maintenance required from being shut down during Fiona & power outage.🚿We have some free community shower times!
*no swimming lessons today
*dry-land fitness, sports & fitness centre on regular schedule today.
#opensafely #postfiona🌀
Antigonish, Pictou, Stellarton & Westville libraries will open at regular times on Wed & Thurs this week&close at 5pm. With limited services. Drop by, warm up & charge your devices. 💗 Library HQS, NewGlasgow, Trenton, & River John libraries will remain closed this week. @989XFM
Keppoch Mountain Sustains Significant Damage from post-Tropi...8:53 am | Read Full Article
The manager of Keppoch Mountain said the damage at the local facility is devastating. Justine Simpson, manager of Keppoch, said they are still assessing the damage, noting the more trails they get to, the more gutting it is in terms of recognizing the severity of the damage. She said it will take a lot of […]
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Surveys Damage left behind by Fi...7:56 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was in Antigonish and Pictou County Tuesday to survey some of the devastation left in the wake of post-Tropical Storm Fiona. Fraser said the federal government wanted to make sure it offered support, not just in the aftermath but also in the lead up to the historic storm. He said […]
Zach Houde, Alex Fedchun, and Ben Hadley are St. FX and AUS ...12:48 pm | Read Full Article
St. FX Football has announced their athletes of the week. The Offensive Athlete of the Week is X-Men receiver Zach Houde. The first year Climate and Environmental Science student from Thetford Mines, Quebec scored two touchdowns in the X-Mens 26-7 win over Mount Allison on Sunday. He had nine catches in the game for 178 […]