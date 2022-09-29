Listen Live
Some government cheques are available today for pickup at the Stellarton post office from 8:30pm - 5:00pm due to no delivery in New Glasgow. Canada Post apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Please bring valid picture ID. The Canada Post office will be closed tomorrow.
Need access to the internet? We have free WiFi available outside our library locations!
Drop on by! 24/7
Antigonish, Stellarton, & Westville libraries
@989XFM 989 XFM @REMOPictouCo REMO - Regional Emergency Management Organization Pictou County
Visit the Mulroney Art Gallery and check out the Nurturing Netukulimk exhibit which features artwork by Indigenous artists and creators across the unceded, ancestral Mi'kmaw territory that honour connectedness and caring. Learn more: https://www.mystfx.ca/art-gallery/exhibition
Local Companies Submit Low Bids on Contracts12:39 pm | Read Full Article
Two local companies submitted the lowest tenders on two construction projects. Alva Construction posted the lowest estimate of $752,800 for culvert replacement for two projects in Antigonish County. One is a three culvert replacement on Route 245 and the other is a culvert replacement on Route 337. Two other companies bid on the contract. S. […]
Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson reaches out to Community Le...12:37 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson said she spent some time over the weekend working with local emergency management organizations and calling community contacts for warming centres. She said provincial emergency management office MLA John Lohr was in the area on Monday to meet with EMO and yesterday, she and Agriculture minister and Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg […]
Zach Houde, Alex Fedchun, and Ben Hadley are St. FX and AUS ...12:48 pm | Read Full Article
St. FX Football has announced their athletes of the week. The Offensive Athlete of the Week is X-Men receiver Zach Houde. The first year Climate and Environmental Science student from Thetford Mines, Quebec scored two touchdowns in the X-Mens 26-7 win over Mount Allison on Sunday. He had nine catches in the game for 178 […]