Yard sale September 1 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. at 102 Celtic Drive, St. Andrews.
RCMP Investigate Mischief at Pictou Marina1:07 pm | Read Full Article
Pictou County District RCMP say they’ve received several recent complaints of mischief to boats at the Pictou Marina. Fuel lines have been cut, draining fuel from boats moored there. Police are investigating and are reviewing video surveillance from the Marina. RCMP are also requesting boat owners to ensure their vessels are locked, and that all valuables are removed from sight […]
Angling ban lifted on sections of the Margaree and Gallant R...12:44 pm | Read Full Article
The federal Fisheries and Oceans Department says areas of the Margaree and Gallant Rivers that were closed to angling have reopened. They were closed all species since early August due to high water temperatures. The two rivers were re-opened to angling at 4 p.m. Wednesday. DFO says water conditions have improved and the weather forecasts […]
Dumoulin wins Bumper to Bumper 30012:37 pm | Read Full Article
LP Dumoulin continued his strong season in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series yesterday by winning the Bumper to Bumper 300 at Riverside International Speedway. It’s his third win of the season. He’s also posted five top five finishes in the first eight races of the season. Cole Powell finished second, followed by DJ Kennington. Donald Chisholm […]