Yard sale September 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at 2946 Ohio East Road, St. Joseph’s.
The Municipality of the County of Antigonish, taking a lead from Inverness, is moving to making local beaches more accessible. https://t.co/8p09ODEr5V
A number of events are on the schedule for the annual Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition in Antigonish. https://t.co/AaNpqmd27g
There’s at least one more event on tap before we say goodbye to summer. The 155th edition of the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition starts on Wednesday, 4-H day happening and the official opening set for 6:30 p.m., followed by 4-H award presentations and a hypnotist show with Ian Stewart at 8p.m. Among the activities on […]
While it’s not in the county, council stills sees the benefit of a skatepark to the area. Last week, Antigonish Town and County Councils and the Antigonish Skate Park Collective announced a land lease agreement with StFX University for a skate park in town. The space is located near the former Antigonish County […]
A team of Indigenous athletes is hitting the field this week at the 2018 Senior Men’s and Masters Canadian Fastpitch Championships in Hants County. The Mi’kmaq All-Stars, comprised of players from We’koqma’q, Eskasoni, and Indian Brook, will be hitting the field this week against some of the best competition the country has to offer. It […]