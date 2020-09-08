One of the best Par Three golf courses in the world is in Inverness County. A leading golf publication, Golf magazine and its web portal http://bit.ly/kLw3oy has listed Cabot Cape Breton's The Nest among the best 25 Par Three's on the planet. http://bit.ly/3m9tECr
St. FX University will look quite different to students when they begin classes next week. University President Andy Hakin says many measures are in place to keep students safe, including physical distancing, changes in lecture halls and restrictions on social activities and traffic movements. However, Hakin says there will be a lot going on where […]
Antigonish native and NHL Linesmen Matt MacPherson is off to the league’s conference finals. MacPherson is one of 16 officials named to the finals by the NHL. The conference finals are being played in Edmonton. MacPherson has patrolled the lines in more than 600 NHL regular season games. He’s also officiated in 45 playoff games […]