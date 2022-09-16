GIRL – Amelia and Kory Tate, Heatherton
Sept 16 School Buses:
181, Inverness, Mike McNamara, Bayview Education Centre, 15 minutes late this morning due to mechanical issues
Happy Birthday Brylee MacInnis of Antigonish, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we have a voucher, your name is on it, and you can pick it up Mon - Fri 9 - 5, enjoy..
Sept 16 Subway Trivia: A recent survey found that 23% of people have purchased THIS while under the influence? What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou or Stellarton. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM/
Town and County of Antigonish Release the What We Heard Repo...4:53 pm | Read Full Article
The Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish released the What We Heard Report, a summary document detailing the themes and comments around consolidation, a topic both councils voted to explore one year ago. Brighter Community Planning and Consulting lead the 24 public engagement sessions, both in-person and online. A release […]
RCMP say 911 Calls of an Incident at the Antigonish Mall Unf...11:16 am | Read Full Article
An RCMP NS notification on Twitter states at 9:42 a.m. that Antigonish RCMP received two 911 calls of an armed man in a mask at the Antigonish Mall. The mall was placed on lockdown and numerous officer attended. The mall was cleared and no armed person was found. Police state no one at the mall […]
Mixed Martial Arts Competition to Held at the Pictou County ...10:47 am | Read Full Article
Mixed martial arts competition is back in Pictou County. Fight League Atlantic is ready to put on a show at the Pictou County Wellness Centre on September 24 with a stacked card featuring 10-11 matches with athletes from across Canada including Pictou County’s Brady MacDonald and Antigonish’s Rory Gillis. Run by Jon Foster and Derek […]