Yard sale September 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting, at 69 Archie Street, Antigonish.
The annual Men's March in Respect for Women is planned for Sunday. https://t.co/M5hcF931X7
The Keppoch Mountain Recreation Area is continuing to make changes. Almost 20 kilometres of all-purpose trail is expected to be complete by year's end. https://t.co/wyLRDvgY9x
Town of Port Hawkesbury receives gift of a J. Franklin Wrigh...12:46 pm | Read Full Article
The town of Port Hawkesbury recently received a significant donation from a local family. The oil painting on canvas by J. Franklin Wright titled ‘The Abraham’ was donated The painting was presented to Fred Smith of Mabou, upon his retirement from the Royal Bank of Canada Atlantic Division on May 27, 1977. The painting is […]
Town of Port Hawkesbury acquires Veteran’s Memorial Park12:41 pm | Read Full Article
Veteran’s Memorial Park in Port Hawkesbury is now in ownership of the town. The town’s CAO, Terry Doyle advised the transfer process was completed on July 3 in last night’s town council meeting. A group of community volunteers will be formed to carry out the maintenance on the park. Taking over the park mid-season, the […]
Soccer’s Mercy Myles and Josh Read named St. FX Athlet...12:54 pm | Read Full Article
The St. FX Female and Male athletes of the week are both soccer players. The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women soccer midfielder Mercy Myles. Myles, a third year Arts student from Ghana played two strong games in helping to pace the X-Women to two wins on the opening weekend of AUS play. She […]