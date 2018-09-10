Multi-family yard sale September 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 191 Hawthorne Street, Antigonish.
Several local communities, the town of Antigonish and Paqtnkek are taking measures to deal with lower than normal water levels in their reservoirs. https://t.co/NbuIwFIyvP
Late Bus: 350, Antigonish, Fred Smith, Antigonish Education Centre, Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School,St Andrew Junior School, 15 minutes late due to road construction
Several Antigonish County Communities have below-normal wate...1:12 pm | Read Full Article
It’s been a dry summer. The Town of Antigonish is asking residents to participate in a voluntary conservation order to conserve water. The town is hoping people will refrain from things like watering their lawns and washing their cars until later in the fall. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the water level at the […]
Inverness County Council supports three community groups1:02 pm | Read Full Article
Inverness County council is offering three community groups some financial aid. Council green-lit the funding at its regular meeting last Friday. The Whycocomagh Playground Committee receives $12,000, the Port Hood and District Recreation Commission gets $7,500, and the Margaree Area Development Association will get $1,000. Facebook Twitter
St. FX Athletics announces 2018 class for Sports Hall of Fam...2:13 pm | Read Full Article
The StFX Athletics department recently announced this year’s inductees into the StFX Sports Hall of Fame. Inducted in the Athlete category are Eugene Belliveau, a football player from the class of 1980, Adele Belliveau, a basketball and field hockey player from the class of 1984, Glen MacDougall, a soccer player from the class of 1987, […]