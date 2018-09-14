Yard sale Saturday September 15th from 10am-3pm at 108 Pomquet Point One Road
Happy Birthday, Sam Isabella Hines, have an awesome day and enjoy the Tim's treats
Good morning, looking like a great summer day, yes, summer, sun high 27, humidex 33. Here's a nice sight this morning, the Gerald Swartz School of Business Frank McKenna Center for Leadership at St FX University. @kentmacdonald
X-Women Rugby, X-Men Soccer in U Sports Top 1010:30 am | Read Full Article
Two St. FX varsity teams are in the U Sports Top 10 rankings this week. The St. FX Rugby X-Women, consistently one of the strongest sides in the country is ranked number two in Canada, behind Ottawa; that’s unchanged from last week. Acadia is in eighth spot, up two from the last ranking. The St. […]
Local artists received Music Nova Scotia Award Nominations8:47 am | Read Full Article
Several artists with local connections have been nominated for Music Nova Scotia Awards. Inverness County entertainer Maxim Cormier is nominated as Acadian/Francophone Artist and Traditional/Roots Recording of the Year. Antigonish County’s Mary Beth Carty is also nominated in the Acadian/Francophone Artist category, while Dara Smith-MacDonald and Adam Young also have a nod for Traditional /Roots […]
Soccer’s Mercy Myles and Josh Read named St. FX Athlet...12:54 pm | Read Full Article
The St. FX Female and Male athletes of the week are both soccer players. The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women soccer midfielder Mercy Myles. Myles, a third year Arts student from Ghana played two strong games in helping to pace the X-Women to two wins on the opening weekend of AUS play. She […]