50 Xavier Drive from 10am to Noon. Moving sale with Christmas ornaments and other knick knacks.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The number of active cases of the virus in the province is also down. http://bit.ly/3h57xcz
Hector the Spectre, coning this Wednesday to @989XFM. @FestivalAnt
https://youtu.be/QRzADiC_jDs
No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia11:39 am | Read Full Article
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province. That leaves the number of cases to date at 1,085; 65 have died. There are three active cases of the virus, down from five on Saturday. No one is in hospital with COVID-19. The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 998 Nova Scotia tests on […]
No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia11:43 am | Read Full Article
For the fifth day in a row, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The last time the province reported new infections was on Monday, with two positive cases. There are five active cases of the virus. No one is in hospital. The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1, 536 tests on Friday. […]
Riverside International Speedway Tentatively planning Event ...4:46 pm | Read Full Article
Management at Riverside International Speedway in James River have announced they are tentatively planning an event for September 26th, pending finalizing a Guest Management plan with provincial Public Health officials. The province announced last week the 100-acre facility is on a shortlist of four sports stadiums in Nova Scotia being considered for larger gatherings, with appropriate […]