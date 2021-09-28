GIRL – Melanie and Donald Holder, Long Point
Richmond Municipal Council will gather soon to explore how to upgrade dirt roads. http://bit.ly/3m5zHZj
Richmond Municipal Council has some concerns about the Coastal Protection Act, which comes into effect soon. http://bit.ly/3zOAm6b
Richmond County Council to Send A Letter of Support for Coas...10:33 am | Read Full Article
Richmond Municipal Council will send a letter of support to the Department of Lands and Forestry’s Off Highway Vehicle Infrastructure Fund for a project by the Coastal Riders ATV Association. During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Councillor Brent Sampson outlined that the group is trying to construct a trail along the former Highway #4 road […]
Richmond County exploring potential Commitments to Strait o...9:56 am | Read Full Article
Richmond Municipal staff will compile a report about the new look for the Cape Breton side of the Canso Causeway. During last night’s regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the Strait of Canso Gateway Project is entering the next stage. While the municipality has submitted a letter of support for […]
Sports Roundup – September 266:14 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Atlantic University Sports: Ice Hockey (Pre-season): A split decision against Saint Mary’s – while the X-Men lost at home 3-2, the X-Women outscored the Huskies 5-2 in Halifax. Men’s Basketball (Pre-season): The X-Men dominated at home, winning 93-58 over King’s College. Women’s Rugby: The X-Women fell 38-31 to Acadia at St. FX Stadium. […]