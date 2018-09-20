Moving sale/Yard sale September 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8277 Highway 4, Afton (second driveway on left east of railroad crossing in Afton).
Happy Birthday Haley Hensbee of Antigonish, have an awesome day and enjoy the Tim's treats
Subway trivia: Almost 10% of people say doing THIS is worse than paying taxes. What is it? Breakfast for 2 can be yours
During a recent discussion regarding federal funding with Diane Surette, a representative from the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure renewal, Owen McCarron brought up the issue of rural broadband and cell service. Council has dealt with concerns regarding cell and internet service in the county for some time. McCarron said keeping the […]
Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron and municipal treasurer clerk Glen Horne recently met with Diane Surette, a representative from the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure renewal, regarding infrastructure programs and a bilateral agreement signed between the province and the federal government. McCarron said the federal government seems to indicate money is there for projects […]
The St. FX Female and Male athletes of the week are both soccer players. The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women soccer midfielder Mercy Myles. Myles, a third year Arts student from Ghana played two strong games in helping to pace the X-Women to two wins on the opening weekend of AUS play. She […]