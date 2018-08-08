Monsignor Hugh Macpherson Knights of Columbus Yard Sale is September 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot. This is a fundraiser for a family needing a heating system in their home. Call Clarence at 902-870-3279 if you have anything to donate to the sale.
Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen today. Pictured, Antigonish Dairy Queen this morning, and of course the tasty Blizzard. You KNOW you want one 🙂
Here's a link for the details https://t.co/itm33mTufC
Happy Birthday to Dale George Taylors Rd Pomquet, have an awesome day and enjoy the Tim's treats
StFX fans are definitely tuning in to cheer on X-Men football alumnus Kwame Osei each week in the Amazing Race Canada! Wishing continued good luck to @4KwameOsei and Dylan! https://t.co/GLVRePz175
RCMP Investigate Break-In at the Waycobah Band Office8:51 am | Read Full Article
A break in has led to a local band council offering a reward for information that might lead to a conviction. At around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Waycobah RCMP officers received a complaint of a break-in involving mischief at the Waycobah Band office. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and RCMP are encouraging anyone […]
Paintings at St. Ninian’s Cathedral are being restored10:48 am | Read Full Article
Paintings at a local church are getting a bit of a facelift. Some of the paintings at St. Ninian’s Cathedral in Antigonish are returning to their original facades. Michelle Gallinger, fine arts restorer, said the restoration project at St. Ninian’s Cathedral started about 15 years ago when the people with the church looked at getting […]
Former X-Men Nathan Chiarlitti named to Academic All-America...7:36 am | Read Full Article
Former St. FX X-Men Hockey standout Nathan Chiarlitti has received more honours for this achievements both on and off the ice. Chiarlitti, who just wrapped up his five year varsity career with McGill, was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America Team. The distinction was awarded by the College Sports Information Directors of America, recognizing […]