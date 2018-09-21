Garage sale September 23 from noon to 3 p.m. at 1809 Pomquet Monk’s Head Road (just passed the Pomquet Beach Road).
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Happy Birthday Haley Hensbee of Antigonish, have an awesome day and enjoy the Tim's treats
County council is looking to add an energy manager12:28 pm | Read Full Article
The Municipality of the County of Antigonish is applying to Efficiency Nova Scotia for a co-funded on-site energy manager position. The county is looking to partner with Paq’tnkek and other municipalities on the project. McCarron said the county was doing some work on energy projects both on its own and with Paq’tnkek and decided to […]
Skate park collective discusses plans with town and county c...12:24 pm | Read Full Article
Following the announcement by Antigonish Town and County Councils and the Antigonish Skate Park Collective of a land lease agreement with StFX University for a skate park in town, the collective met with the town and county’s joint council on Wednesday to discuss the progress and future of the facility. County warden Owen McCarron said […]
Soccer’s Mercy Myles and Josh Read named St. FX Athlet...12:54 pm | Read Full Article
The St. FX Female and Male athletes of the week are both soccer players. The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women soccer midfielder Mercy Myles. Myles, a third year Arts student from Ghana played two strong games in helping to pace the X-Women to two wins on the opening weekend of AUS play. She […]