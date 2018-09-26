Multi family yard sale September 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 280 Lower West River Road
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
SRCE to honour #OrangeShirtDay #everychildmatters on Thursday, September 27, 2018. Let’s all come together in the spirit of reconciliation and hope by wearing orange. Learn more @ https://t.co/U9UaAddJZK
The Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund receives help from 100 Women Who Care as it prepares for the Winter heating season. https://t.co/fups4TNwue
Motorist Seriously Hurt in a Single Car Crash in Richmond Co...12:43 pm | Read Full Article
Richmond County RCMP say a 17-year-old male driver is in a Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single vehicle crash last night. Police say the collision occurred on Highway 4 at River Bourgeois between Thibeauville Road and Riverview Drive shortly after 10:30. Police say a small car left the road, struck a culvert, and […]
NSCC Strait Campus to Install Solar Panels12:33 pm | Read Full Article
The Strait Campus of the NSCC was one of two Nova Scoita Community Colleges getting funding for green energy. Energy Minister Derek Mombourquette announced the Port Hawkesbury campus received approval for 75 kilowatts of solar electricity panels through the Solar Electricity for Community Buildings Program. Strait campus principal Tom Gunn called it a great project, adding […]
X-Men Cross Country, X-Women Rugby and X-Men Soccer in U Spo...8:25 am | Read Full Article
In the recently released U Sports top 10 rankings, StFX has a new team in contention. StFX’s Men’s Cross Country team broke in to the top 10, landing at number nine. The X Women’s rugby squad remains in second place in the national rankings while the Men’s Soccer team rose from 10 to 9 in […]