GIRL – Annie Livingstone and Tyler MacDonald, Arisaig
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Nova Scotia is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Friday. http://bit.ly/3jPNnrm
Emergency crews were called to fire in New Glasgow's downtown last night. http://bit.ly/3n8tON0
#nsferry: Englishtown, service suspended (repairs)
Province identifies 29 New Cases of COVID-19 since Last Upda...4:58 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Friday. The province is also reporting 26 recoveries. There are now 58 active cases of the virus; two people are in hospital. Fifteen of the new infections are in Central Zone. Nine are related to travel, three are close contacts of previously […]
Conservative Fiona MacLeod, with over Three Decades Experien...10:52 am | Read Full Article
Cape Breton Canso Conservative candidate Fiona MacLeod may be running for office for the first time but she is no stranger to federal politics. MacLeod spent 32 years in Ottawa, half of which was spent working for various conservative members of parliament, ministers, and senators before going into public service. A StFX graduate who grew […]
Riverside International Speedway to host Pro Stock Tour and ...11:42 am | Read Full Article
The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is coming to Riverside International Speedway this weekend. The track will will host the Toromont 150 on Saturday along with the NAPA Sportsman Series’ Henry’s Autopro 75 . Local favourite Donald Chisholm will race in the Cat Car for Kids as a fundraiser for the IWK Foundation in the […]