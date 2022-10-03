GIRL – Jennifer and Brett Boyle, New France Road
Oct 3 School's:
Bus Routes:
419, Sherbrooke, Mary MacIntosh, St Mary's Education Centre/Academy, not travelling on certain roads due to obstruction
Schools closed:
Pictou County: Salt springs Elementary and F.H. MacDonald Elementary
Colchester County: North River Elementary
Access Nova Scotia Offices in Stellarton, Antigonish and Syd...7:41 am | Read Full Article
Access Nova Scotia offices will be open in Stellarton, Antigonish and Sydney this weekend to help people affected by hurricane Fiona complete online applications for financial assistance. Offices in the three communities will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m .today and Sunday. The offices are open only to residents completing hurricane Fiona financial support […]
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise9:48 am | Read Full Article
Local residents will be paying more at the pump today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline is up 3.8 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is $1.58.4 in the eastern mainland; on Cape Breton it’s $1.59.2. Diesel is also up, by […]
Sports Roundup – October 26:41 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport: The X-Women Rugby team held on for a close 7-5 victory over the seventh-ranked UPEI Panthers Saturday afternoon at St. FX Stadium. Skye Koyote took home Subway Player of the Game honours for the X-Women for her strong defensive play. With the win, the X-Women improve to 2-1 on the season […]