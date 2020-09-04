Yard sale beginning at 8 a.m. at 11 Arbor Drive. Household items, lots of pictures, lamps, clothing, footwear and jewelry.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The province has also announced it is extending the state of emergency for another two weeks and it's narrowing the list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19. http://bit.ly/3lRhxcV
There may be racing later this month at Riverside International Speedway. The facility is tentatively planning an event for September 26th. http://bit.ly/3jRzXZj
No New Cases of COVID-19, State of Emergency Renewed4:58 pm | Read Full Article
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Five active cases of the virus remain, one less than yesterday. No one is in hospital. The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 869 tests on Thursday. To date there have been 1,085 positive COVID-19 cases; 65 have died. The province has also announced it […]
Carol MacEachern to Run in Antigonish County Council’s...4:37 pm | Read Full Article
An Aulds Cove resident. Carol MacEachern has announced she will be seeking the District 9 seat on Antigonish County Council. District 9 includes the Aulds Cove, Harve Boucher and Frankville areas. MacEachern filed her nomination papers this week, and this is her first time running for council. The deadline for filing nomination papers is Tuesday. […]
Riverside International Speedway Tentatively planning Event ...4:46 pm | Read Full Article
Management at Riverside International Speedway in James River have announced they are tentatively planning an event for September 26th, pending finalizing a Guest Management plan with provincial Public Health officials. The province announced last week the 100-acre facility is on a shortlist of four sports stadiums in Nova Scotia being considered for larger gatherings, with appropriate […]