There will be a yard sale at the Goshen Community Centre from 11 AM to 2 PM.
Antigonish Town and County will be in the movies. Several locations in the area will be used this week for a film under development. http://bit.ly/2YRZSIe
Nova Scotia has two new COVID-19 cases. There are also two probable cases of the virus. http://bit.ly/2YPdPXt
Provincial Health Department officials are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. One was identified in the Eastern Zone, which includes Antigonish and Guysborough counties and Cape Breton. That case is travel related and the person has been self-isolating. The second case, in the Western Zone, is a student attending Universite Sainte-Anne. That […]
With StFX welcoming back students for the fall and the community concerned about the potential for the spread of COVID-19, Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Randy Delorey said it’s important for people to realize the plans for universities across the province went through a review with the province’s health officials. Delorey said he feels the […]
Former St. FX Hockey X-Men Captain Mark Tremaine has signed a contract for the upcoming season with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers, an affliate of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. Tremaine made his professional debut as a member of the Growlers last season, appearing in five games, and had one assist before the season was cut […]