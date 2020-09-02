Yard sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 37 Maple Drive, Antigonish. Household items. Rain date Sunday, September 6th.
Victoria County Memorial Hospital's emergency department is closed until 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3. It was previously announced the department would reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 2 but it will remain closed due to lack of physician coverage.
Happy Birthday Michaele Bowie of Heatherton, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats.
Christine Dowling announces Candidacy for Inverness County C...9:46 am | Read Full Article
Askilton resident Christine Dowling has announced she will be candidate for Inverness County Council in next month’s municipal election. Dowling is running in District 4, which includes the Whycocomagh, Orangedale and Lake Ainslie areas. Dowling has a strong background in customer service, which she sees as an essential skill for a councillor. A priority for […]
St. FX President says University is Investigating Incident o...9:38 am | Read Full Article
The President of St. FX University Dr. Andy Hakin says a recent incident where a student who had broken the public health regulations of self-isolation and was subsequently fined underlines how the school has been working with the community in highlighting incidences that are in no one’s best interests. Last week, Antigonish RCMP received a complaint of […]
Tremaine Signs with The ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers10:23 am | Read Full Article
Former St. FX Hockey X-Men Captain Mark Tremaine has signed a contract for the upcoming season with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers, an affliate of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. Tremaine made his professional debut as a member of the Growlers last season, appearing in five games, and had one assist before the season was cut […]