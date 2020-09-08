GIRL – Melanie and Jordan O’Leary, Port Hawkesbury
Late Bus:
#318 – driver Carmen Samson, East Antigonish Education Centre, will be 60 minutes late this afternoon.
#223 – driver Jim Fortune, Frank H and North Nova, will be 25-30 minutes late this afternoon.
Antigonish native Matt MacPherson will be a linesman in the NHL Conference Finals, one of 16 officials named by the league in the next round of the playoffs. http://bit.ly/3hbCV90
It’s only been open for about a month and a half, but a 10-hole golf course in Inverness is listed among the best Par Three courses in the world. A leading golf publication Golf Magazine and its web portal Golf.com has compiled a list of the top 25 Par Three’s on the globe and Cabot […]
St. FX University will look quite different to students when they begin classes next week. University President Andy Hakin says many measures are in place to keep students safe, including physical distancing, changes in lecture halls and restrictions on social activities and traffic movements. However, Hakin says there will be a lot going on where […]
Antigonish native and NHL Linesmen Matt MacPherson is off to the league’s conference finals. MacPherson is one of 16 officials named to the finals by the NHL. The conference finals are being played in Edmonton. MacPherson has patrolled the lines in more than 600 NHL regular season games. He’s also officiated in 45 playoff games […]