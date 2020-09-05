Yard Sale at 18 Elmwood Drive, Glen Aire Estates, Lower South River from 9am to 1pm
No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia11:43 am | Read Full Article
For the fifth day in a row, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The last time the province reported new infections was on Monday, with two positive cases. There are five active cases of the virus. No one is in hospital. The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1, 536 tests on Friday. […]
No New Cases of COVID-19, State of Emergency Renewed4:58 pm | Read Full Article
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Five active cases of the virus remain, one less than yesterday. No one is in hospital. The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 869 tests on Thursday. To date there have been 1,085 positive COVID-19 cases; 65 have died. The province has also announced it […]
Riverside International Speedway Tentatively planning Event ...4:46 pm | Read Full Article
Management at Riverside International Speedway in James River have announced they are tentatively planning an event for September 26th, pending finalizing a Guest Management plan with provincial Public Health officials. The province announced last week the 100-acre facility is on a shortlist of four sports stadiums in Nova Scotia being considered for larger gatherings, with appropriate […]